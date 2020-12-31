Election petition will remove doubts about credibility of 2020 polls – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, has said his challenge of the presidential results at the Supreme Court will improve the credibility of the polls.

In an address to the nation on December 30, 2020, the former president said, contrary to suggestions, he is not desperate for power, but rather he wants the doubts associated with the election results to be removed.



“Some people have asked me what I stand to gain by challenging the results of this election. Let me tell you. I want perhaps the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the election results. I want the removal of doubts.



“I want all of us to know that our elections should be free, fair and safe and that we won’t have to settle for a process that leaves us confused,” he said.



He added: “I want a Ghana where institutions of state can be held accountable. A Ghana where we can stand on principles and demand accountability without the risk of losing our lives.”



Mr Mahama officially petitioned the Supreme Court on December 30, 2020, to seek legal redress over the outcome of the December 7 polls.

Among other things, he is seeking an annulment of the result declared by the Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020.



According to the Electoral Commission, Mr Mahama obtained 47.4% of the total votes cast, while Nana Akufo-Addo got 51.6% of the votes.



Mr Mahama said results available to NDC show that no presidential candidate obtained the 50% plus 1 vote of total valid votes to declare Nana Akufo-Addo the winner.



