Election related violence horrible - Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the violence recorded at Techiman and Odododiodoo during the 2020 general elections saying it should not repeat itself again.

Delivering his victory speech after he was the declared winner, the president said the country must work to avoid the repetition of such events in future



"I condemn in no uncertain terms the isolated incidents of post-electoral violence in Odododiodio and Techiman that led to a few regrettable deaths. May their souls rest in peace. We must work to avoid the repetition of such events in future.”



He described the polls as peaceful and credible despite the violence recorded.



"The orderly, commendable, and peaceful conduct of Ghanaians on election day is to be widely applauded. The high rates of adherence to COVID-19 protocols on the day ensured that the exercise passed off safely.”

He commended the security agencies saying: "To the security services, who ensured the peace and safety of the process, Ghana will forever be in your debt. Your role has been invaluable in preserving law and order."



"And, lastly, but by no means the least, the praise of the nation goes to the media for the extensive coverage provided before, during, and after the conduct of the polls. I also say a big thank you to the domestic and international Election Observer Teams that have been in our country for the period of the election for their concern.”



