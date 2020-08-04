Regional News

Election security task force engages political parties

Mr Tampugre (standing) addressing the meeting

The Election Security Task Force in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality has engaged political parties on the need for a peaceful final phase of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The meeting held under the auspices of the National Commission for Civic Education was attended by representatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress, the Convention People’s Party and the Ghana Union Movement.



Welcoming participants, the municipal director of the NCCE, Mr. Patrick Tampugre said the meeting was aimed at addressing problems associated with the first 5 phases of the registration exercise to ensure a smooth final round having, the December general elections in mind.



The Atebubu-Amantin municipal Police commander, Chief Superintendent Bright Boafo enumerated a number of incidents in various centers emphasizing on one which occurred on day two of the exercise at the Atebubu Presbyterian School and urged people to desist from physically trying to stop others from registering.



He asked non-accredited persons to stop going round registration centers as such people end up fomenting trouble. He warned that recalcitrant persons will be dealt with ruthlessly.



The head of the military attachment currently enforcing peace and compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the municipality, WO II Robert Batuame took the meeting through his experiences as a peace keeper during the Liberia war and described peace as ‘priceless’.

He recounted a few near-clash incidents in which he and his men had to intervene during their rounds which he said were avoidable if all choosed to abide by the regulations of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



The municipal electoral officer Mr. Kenneth Opoku took the gathering through registration procedures and regulations governing them. He also touched on the membership and duties of the District Registration Review Committee as well issues of illegibility, procedures and factors that give rise to these challenges.



The parties had the opportunity to make known their observations and concerns as well as make suggestions for a smooth implementation of the last phase of the exercise.



They agreed among themselves to present names of a maximum of 10 persons each for accreditation by the E.C to serve as monitors to prevent unauthorized persons from causing trouble at the registration centers.



There were pieces of advice from the clergy, opinion leaders and traditional authorities. The meeting was chaired by the Zongo chief of Atebubu Alhaji Dufailu Moro Osman.

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

