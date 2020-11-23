Election security task force should solely be led by Ghana Police Service – Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has asked the Ghana Police Service to take absolute control of the entire security arrangements in the country ahead of the December polls.

According to him, this would prevent duplicity in roles of the service men and possible confusion on the election day.



Addressing the media during an Institute of Security, Safety and Policy Research (ISSPR) press conference on election security, he said; “We entreat the Ghana Police Service headed by the IGP to take full responsibility over the coordination of all other state and allied security agencies charged with the provision of security before, during and after the election…”



Adding that; “the election security taskforce should be solely led by the Ghana Police Service, to create a congenial atmosphere on the 7th of December.”



Adam Bonaa further advised that members of the Ghana Armed Forces must not be deployed on the election day, unless under urgent circumstances through an Executive Instrument.

He also emphasized that none of the military men should be seen loitering around the collation centre or any other polling station in the country as they could heighten insecurity in the country.



“Members of the Ghana Armed Forces that is the military should not be seen anywhere close to polling and collation centres before, during and after election unless otherwise required by the president through an Executive Instrument,” Adam Bonaa recommended.



