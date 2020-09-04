General News

Election should be about ballots and not bullets - Ya-Na

Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, Paramount Chief of Dagbon Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II has admonished politicians to make the focus of the 2020 elections centre on ballots and not bullets

According to him, when there is no peace, there won’t be people to govern so it’s imperative that peace becomes paramount in the impending elections.



Ya-Na Abubakari noted that the compilation of the voters’ register was relatively peaceful and indicated that it’s imperative that the elections go in a similar fashion adding that politicians should refrain from provocative speeches that have the tendency of sparking violence



On the Peace currently enjoyed by the people of Dagbon, Ya-Na said he is grateful to the Akufo-Addo led administration for working relentlessly to ensure that calm came to Dagbon at last.

He used the opportunity to remind government of some developmental projects in his Kingdom which includes the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road.



The Paramount Chief offered the government a 500-acre piece of land for the University for Development (UDS) satellite campus in Yendi which he believes will help in the redevelopment of the area and also be beneficial to the teeming youth of the Yendi and its environs

