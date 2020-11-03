Elections 2020: We will use manual system for transmission of results - EC

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said electoral results will be manually transmitted from all the collation centres to the national headquarters.

Deputy EC Chair, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare touted the effectiveness of the manual system and described it as a “standard one with no problem”.



He indicated that the EC will put measures in place to make sure that personnel in charge of the various polling stations “will do their work well.”



In Ghana’s 2016 elections both manual and electronic processes were used to transmit the results, but the electronic system was later suspended.



The Charlotte Osei led EC said it was “compromised,” making the EC request Returning Officers at the collation centres to stop using it and revert to the manual system.



The country goes to the polls on December 7 and the EC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no voter, including those in hard-to-reach areas, would be disenfranchised.



“Even if it requires going to the communities with a helicopter, by boat or whatever means that will take us to these remote places, and if it means we should be at the place three days before time, we will make provisions for that,” he said.

Dr. Bossman Asare further said the Commission has procured rechargeable lamps for all the centres, especially communities with power difficulties.



“For voting, we will not require so much electricity to charge the kits that are being used. We, however, recognize the use of electricity when it is time for counting, and the EC will provide all polling stations with rechargeable lamps,” he said.



“In terms of the number of lamps, we will cover all polling stations, especially where electricity will be a challenge. We have budgeted ahead to make sure every part of the country is covered, even if there are no electricity-related problems,” he added.



On the printing of ballot papers, the Deputy Commissioner told the Ghanaian Times that all the political parties have received letters to send representatives to the various printing houses to supervise the process.



The printing of ballot papers would end on November 20, and would have the seal of all the political parties to ensure they were secured, he said, adding that the candidates would have their faces on the papers, which is a “standard one”.