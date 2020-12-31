Elections in Africa always manipulated – Dr. Kumbuor wails at 31st Revolution Day

Dr. Benjamin Kumbour, former Defense Minister

Ghana’s former Defense Minister, Dr Benjamin Kumbour has conceded that elections in Africa are always manipulated and not as transparent as many would wish.

The law lecturer and former lawmaker for Lawra who was speaking at a programme to mark the 39th anniversary of the 31st December revolution said the just-ended elections in Ghana were characterized by manipulations never witnessed in the history of the country.



“African elections are normally manipulated one way or the other. But one would have expected that would have been done with a bit of sophistication and decency. As we stand now, as we all sit today in terms of our current political reality, we can agree that our future is indeed no more the same. We had a very clear idea since 1993 that when elections are conducted the winner will normally take over and this country will move forward”, he revealed at the event covered by MyNewsGh.com.



He admitted that though there are always challenges confronting the conduct of elections in Ghana by the Electoral Commission, never have there been such magnitude of inconsistencies and inaccuracies compared to what is currently happening.

To this end, he called out the EC over the change, amendment and correction of declared results wondering what is next to happen.



“We do have some of these challenges from time to time but never did we experience a situation in which election results have been declared, corrected, changed, amended and possibly only God knows what would happen next”, the Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice stressed.