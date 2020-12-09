Elections too close to call, congratulating candidates must stop – PPP’s Dzogbenuku

Presidential Candidate of PPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has called for caution on the part of Ghanaians in congratulating any person after the elections.

“We would like to place on record that the PPP shall be the first to congratulate the EC’s declared winner of the presidential race,” she said in a statement on Wednesday, December 9.



“In this regard, premature congratulations are out of order, particularly at this time when the election is too close to call.”



Barely 48 hours after the elections, the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) is yet to declare the final results.



Its chair, Jean Mensa, said seven regional results have been certified so far.



But some of the candidates – to be precise John Dramani Mahama – are claiming victory.

Others like Percyval Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) are congratulating candidates like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Let us desist from this practice,” Ms Dzogbenuku urged. “It has the tendency to promote instability in our dear nation.”



The party encouraged the EC to thoroughly review all allegations of criminality and electoral infractions “and to calm tensions in the nation by announcing figures that reflect the true will of the people”.



“We would like to advise all security services to act in the interest of the people of Ghana and not for or against any political party.



“We call on all Ghanaians to be vigilant and awake by protecting the dignity of our electoral system, while at the same time being mindful that all actions taken in this critical period should contribute to preserving peace and stability in Ghana.”