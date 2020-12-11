Electoral Commission declaration tantamount to illegality – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress and Jean Mensa, EC Chair

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended elections John Dramani Mahama insists the results are “flawed and discredited”.

He also says the declaration by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on Wednesday is a violation of the law.



He said Jean Mensa declared over 100 percent of the results, a clear case of a wrongful act.



“On account of this, my party is confident that what has happened is a violation of the law. It is a violation of due process and, therefore, tantamount to an illegality.”



The former president expressed these sentiments as he addressed journalists on Thursday, December 10.



It comes a day after Mrs Mensa declared the presidential results in favour of incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to Mr Mahama, who was president between 2012 and 2017, the EC fell for the influence of state machinery controlled by President Akufo-Addo as the Commission engaged in “blatant attempts at rigging”.

To him, this has taken the credibility of the Commission to an all-time low.



“It is also a violation of an understanding we hold dear in this country, an understanding that this is not dictatorship or a monarchy run by a single family for the benefit of a family.



“Ghana belongs to the people of Ghana, all of the people of Ghana.”



He, therefore, announced his intention to challenge the results.



“We will take legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice.



“There is no doubt that every Ghanaian in this country voted for change. We did so both in the presidential and parliamentary elections.”