Electoral Commission is not only incompetent, it's very corrupt - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe heads think tank, IMANI Africa

Founding President of think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has descended on the Electoral Commission in a tweet on Friday morning.

The outspoken policy analyst has taken issue with the EC for changing published figures of the 2020 election results on its website.



“I really couldn't believe that the EC kept changing figures on its website after admitting making basic math errors. I have now concluded that is not only incompetent, it is very corrupt!!” Mr Cudjoe tweeted.



His tweet comes amid allegations by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the EC has stolen the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Former President and the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has said the party will challenge the results of the December 7 polls.



According to him, the election results that his party’s collated from pink sheets received by party agents from the EC indicated that the NDC won both the presidential and parliamentary elections.





The EC declared incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential election on Wednesday, stating that the incumbent president won with 6,730,587 votes, which represents 51.302 per cent of the total valid votes cast.



Mr Mahama, according to the EC, also obtained 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 per cent.



The Commission said the NPP had so far won parliamentary 137 seats, with the NDC having 136 seats. The Fomena seat has been won by an independent candidate, while the winner of the Sene West contest was yet to be declared.



A total of 13,119,460 people voted in the elections, according to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.







