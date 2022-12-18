22
Electoral Commission swears in newly-elected national executives of NDC

Ndc Executives Swearing In Some members of the new NEC of NDC

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The newly-elected national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken the oath of office.

The new leaders were sworn in at the end of the party's 10th National Congress on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The election supervised by the Electoral Commission produced Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as National Chairman and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey as General Secretary.

The National Organizer race was won by Joseph Yamin whiles Sammy Gyamfi retained his position as National Communications Officer.

George Opare Addo will continue to serve as the National Youth Organizer of the party while Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw will lead the women's wing of the party.

