Electoral brutality Akufo-Addo, Bawumia's stock-in-trade - Mahama laments

John Dramani Mahama

Brutalising opponents in an election has no place in modern society, especially among members of the same party, former President John Mahama has said while condemning the violence that characterised the special delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party on Saturday, 26 August 2023.

During the internal election, the North East regional coordinator for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team suffered untempered violence.



Ali Zakaria was brutally attacked and left hospitalised.



The assault occurred after Ali Zakaria questioned voters publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.



He recounted being outnumbered and caught off guard, becoming the target of aggressive individuals.



The attack reportedly came from supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a separate incident, another flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that his agent had been chased out of the voting centre.



A video circulating online captured the Assin Central MP vowing to confront both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia over the issue.



"President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country. I swear to God".



"Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God".



"You will hear what will happen here", he hinted.

"I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time", Mr Agyapong swore.



Commenting on the reported violence, Mr Mahama X-ed: "Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of 8 innocent citizens in 2020 remain a stain on the legacy of Nana Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia".



Mr Mahama siad: "Violence has become the new normal for the NPP. Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. More so, in an internal contest involving [people] who belong to the same party".