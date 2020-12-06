Electoral electric shock awaits NDC, NPP - CPP

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the Presidential Candidate of CPP

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has entreated the Ghanaian electorate to give the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) electoral electric shock by voting for the CPP on Election Day, Monday December 7, 2020.

“The NPP and the NDC, had alternated in running the administration of the nation for the past 28 years, but have not satisfied the needs of Ghanaians, and the time has come to reject them for the CPP, Ghana’s founding party, which has an unparalleled history of development,” Mr Greenstreet said.



He added: “Everybody should look within and ask what the larger parties have done in the myriad of problems facing us.”



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on Saturday, two days ahead of December 7 general election, Mr Greenstreet, wondered why Ghana was still facing myriads of problems with the NPP and NDC.



“We therefore call, with all sincerity and seriousness to the people of Ghana to deliver an electoral electric shock to NPP and NDC.



“CPP, akokor kokorr; the red cockerel, vote Number 4 on the Ballot Paper ” Mr Greenstreet said, as he described the CPP as the Northern Star in Ghana’s politics.

The CPP Flagbearer extolled Ghanaians as brave, courageous, creative and peace-loving people, as he urged the electorate give the CPP the nod to offer better policies and programmes and real solutions in their daily lives.



“CPP will offer more hope; and with policies that will bring radical change in the lives of Ghanaians. Our collective duty is to get ourselves out of the darkness towards the greater light must continue.



“Let put Ghana first and vote in peace. Vote CPP,” Mr Greenstreet stressed.



The two major political parties, the NPP and NDC, are contesting the 2020 polls, with incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama as a their respective flagbearers.



The others are; Christian Kwabena Andrews, Ghana Union Movement, Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party, Mr Henry Hebert Lartey, Great Consolidated Popular Party, Dr Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress, Percival Kofi Akpaloo Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera, People’s National Convention, Bridget Akosua Dzogbenoku, Progressive People’s Party and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, Independent Party.