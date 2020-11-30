Electric shock slogan won't make any difference for CPP - Franklin Cudjoe

President of Imani Africa, Mr. Franklin Cudjoe

Founding president of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that the popular and viral “electric shock” slogan of the Conventions People’s Party will not impact greatly on the party's performance in the December 7 elections.

The CPP under the leadership of its flagbearer, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has launched the “electric shock” slogan aimed at taking back power from the ruling New Patriotic Party and the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming Presidential elections.



The CPP with its “electric shock” slogan has assured Ghanaians of developmental shocks when the CPP is voted back to power.

Reacting to this in an interview with CITI TV, Franklin Cudjoe said the viral slogan of Ivor Kobina Greenstreet "wouldn’t cut it" for the CPP on December 7.



"The slogan of the CPP is actually hilarious and funny but it won't cut it for them. Certainly, you are sitting at a table and chanting Electric Shock jama and that wouldn’t cut it."