Eleven NDC parliamentary candidates contest in Bono East

Ghana will observe a general election on December 7

Eleven candidates including two females are vying for the 11 parliamentary seats in the Bono East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, presidential and parliamentary polls.

Already the NDC has six out of the 11 parliamentary seats in the region.



Mr Christopher Beyere Baasongti, 39, holds Master of International Health from the Brandeis University, United States, and is contesting for the Techiman South constituency seat for the first time. He is a public health professional and a native of Nandom in the Upper West Region.



Ms Felicia Adjei, 46, is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo South constituency. She won the seat in 2016 and is contesting for the second time. She is a first Degree holder, Harvard Kennedy School, United States, and a native of Anyima in the Kintampo South District.



This is the first time Mr Joseph Kwame Kumah, 46, and teacher from Sugliboi is appearing on the ballot in the Kintampo North constituency. He holds a Masters of Arts degree from the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS).



He defeated Mr Kwasi Etu-Bonde, the incumbent MP during the NDC primaries.

Mr Joseph Kwasi Mensah, 57, an internal auditor, and a native of Bono Manso in the Nkoranza North District is also contesting the Nkoranza North constituency parliamentary seat for the first time. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba.



But, Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, 46, a former Minister, and former MP is contesting the Nkoranza South constituency seat for the second time. He holds Master of Arts degree, Global Business from Westminster University, London, United Kingdom and he lost the seat in 2016. He is a farmer from Breman-Nkoranza.



Mr Sanja Nanja, 52, a teacher and former MP for Atebubu-Amantin constituency also lost the seat in Election 2016 and is contesting for the second time. He is a native of Atebubu and holds a Master’s degree in Public Education, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST).



Dr Kwabena Donkor, 62, a consultant, is a former Minister, and the current MP for the Pru East constituency. He is a native of Lonto-Yeji, and is contesting the seat for the third time.



Mr Massawud Mohammed, 49, and native of Prang is incumbent MP for Pru West. He is also contesting the parliamentary seat for the second time. He is a professional teacher and holds a Master’s degree in Education and Guidance.

Mr Kwame Ampofo Twumasi, 62, the incumbent MP for Sene West constituency is contesting the seat for the third time. He is a businessman, native of Kwame-Danso and holds Bachelor of Science degree at Essex County College, United States of America.



This is the third time, Mr Dominic Napare, 59, an educationist from Kajaji and the incumbent MP is contesting the Sene East constituency parliamentary seat. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu, 46, a lawyer from Jama in the Techiman North District is first time contesting the Techiman North constituency seat. She holds a Masters of Arts degree from Webster University.