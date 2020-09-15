Regional News

Ellembelle MP donates 2,000 mathematical sets to BECE Candidates

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle in the Western Region has donated 2,016 pieces of mathematical sets to this year's Basic Education Examination Certificate (BECE) candidates in the area.

The gesture was to motivate and encourage them to successfully write their final exams. Before the gesture, the Ellembelle Lawmaker also organised a Mock Exam to prepare them for the final exams.



In all, 1,815 candidates are taking part in this year's Basic Education Examination Certificate Examination in the Ellembelle District with six centers and seventy-one schools. Making the presentation, Mr Kofi-Buah wished the candidates well and urged them not to be afraid of the exams.



"I am here this morning to encourage you that you should not be worried at all. I want you to know that what you are about to write is not different from what you have been writing in school", he said.

He urged them to relax and write the papers since the exams was not about life and death. He cautioned them against examination malpractices and urged them to respect all the rules and regulations associated with the examination.



Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, the Ellembelle District Examinations Officer, Mr Denis Bansah expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that they would motivate them to write their exams with flying colours. Some of the candidates also expressed their appreciation towards the Member of Parliament and promised to learn hard to achieve their aim.



"We are very excited and happy today for these mathematical sets and we say God should continue to bless him for always supporting students in this District, we will also learn hard to pass well", they stated.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.