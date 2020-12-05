Elvis Donkor failed to bring development to Abura-Asebu-Kwamankesse - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

NDC parliamentary candidate, Felix Ofosu Kwakye

The NDC parliamentary candidate, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has lambasted the Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankesse, Elvis Morris Donkor, for his abysmal performance and failure to make the living standards of the people better.

He lamented the MP’s failure to bring development to the constituency citing as examples, the lack of tarred roads and factories under the leadership of Elvis Morris Donkor.



Speaking on the ‘An?pa B?fo?‘ morning show, he told Captain Smart that, “there is so much poverty and underdevelopment here. The NPP declared 2020 as the year of roads but the roads in the constituency are untarred and when the Asebu road got damaged, I was the one who brought contractors to fix it”.



Again, he said that “there is a popular fruit factory in the constituency which could be a source of employment for the youth but the MP has failed to revamp it to benefit the people”.



According to the parliamentary candidate when ranking serious-minded MPs in the NPP who do their work diligently, Elvis Morris Donkor doesn’t even come close to the top.



He added that, “due the under-performance of the MP and his lack of vision for the Kwamankesse constituency coupled with his inability to speak up for his constituents in parliament, the constituency has lost its name”.



Additionally, he noted that he has been on several radio and TV shows with Mr. Elvis Donkor yet many people don’t know that he [Elvis] is the MP.

He attributed this to the MP’s inability to pull his weight as a leader.



While describing the current MP as ‘a laughable joke’, Mr. Ofosu Kwakye debunked claims by the MP that he [Felix] doesn’t know the names of some of the towns in the constituency.



The Former Deputy Communications Minister under John Mahama defended that, there are 265 communities under the Abura Asebu Kwamankesse constituency, which he knows by name and has visited each one of them.



He revealed that the NDC lost the Abura Asebu Kwamankesse parliamentary seat in 2016 due to internal wrangling among party members during the internal primaries.



According to him, though John Dramani Mahama won the election in the constituency, the NDC members voted skirt and blouse which made the party lose its seat to the NPP by a slim margin.



He however, believes that the NDC members have learnt their lesson and even some of the NPP members who had high hopes in the incumbent MP, Elvis Morris Donkor are going to vote against him [Elvis].