Embrace Mahama's 24-hour economy for development - NDC

Ludwig Hlordze, a former presidential staffer and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), at the official opening ceremony of the 6th Volta Trade and Investment Fair 2023, has urged all stakeholders and the business community to embrace the concept of a 24-hour economy.
According to him, it is a sure way to ensure Ghanaians see development.
Mr Hlordze emphasised that this proposal put forth by former President John Dramani Mahama, is crucial for Ghana's new development trajectory.
He called on Ghanaians to rally behind the 24-hour economy.
The 6th edition of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair, themed 'Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Economic Development,' took off on Sunday, November 26, and will end Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Ho Jubilee Park.
