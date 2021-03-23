Employ innovation in retrieving over GHs23 million unaccounted education funds - Eduwatch

File Photo of money

A report by the Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has indicated that a total of GHC 23,492,458.34 was unaccounted for, as a result of malfeasance, cash management, procurement and stores, contract management, payroll, asset management, rent payments, advances and tax irregularities, the Auditor-General's report has unearthed.

This was contained in a statement to the media to announce the launch of its Education Accountability Report dubbed, "'Where is Our Money?' - A Compilation of Key Accountability Issued in the Auditor-General's Report on Pre-Tertiary Institutions for the year ended 31 December, 2019."



The report is an abridged version of the 273-paged 2019 report, the statement added.



"The Report, developed as an abridged version of the 273-paged Auditor-General's Report on Pre-Tertiary Institutions, revealed GHC 23 million unaccounted funds by SHS, Colleges of Education in 2019 alone, through Procurement, Cash Management, Contracts, Payroll and Tac irregularities," 2019 report," it said.



The statement also recommended the use of innovation in the retrieval of the funds, as well as ensure that punishments are handed to school heads in order to strengthen accountability.

"It recommends innovative Civil Society action to advocate the retrieval of unaccounted funds, punish school heads and strengthen accountability and compliance with the Public Financial Management Law and Regulations," the statement said.



Presenting a summary of the report, Executive Director for Eduwatch, Kofi Asare called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that Audit Report Implementation Committees and Governing Boards of Senior High Schools and Colleges of Education take immediate action to retrieve cash, strengthen compliance and exact sanctions as recommended by the Auditor-General's report.



Read the entire report below:



