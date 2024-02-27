Empty Minority seats in parliament ahead of Akufo-Addo’s 8th SONA

All 137 NDC MPs are not on the floor of parliament

All of the 137 members of the Minority Caucus of Ghana’s parliament are not on the floor of the House, as the country awaits President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver his 8th State of the Nation Address (SONA).

It is unclear why the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) are not yet seated, although their colleague MPs on the other side are all seated.



The president was scheduled to start his address at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



There are, however, reports that the Minority Caucus MPs are not happy with the security arrangements made for Akufo-Addo’s address at the Parliament House.



The MPs are reported to have said that the arrangement implies that they pose a threat to the president.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama is in parliament for the last State of the Nation Address of his successor, President Akufo-Addo.



The former president, also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, was captured by GhanaWeb’s team in parliament, sitting close to Julius Debrah, his former Chief of Staff, and his Special Assistant, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Also present in the House are former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye; former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; and Sam Okudzeto, a member of the Council of State.



Several other dignitaries, including the former flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Second Lady Samira Bawumia, are already seated in the House.



