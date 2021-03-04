President to deliver SoNA on Tuesday

President Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, March 7

Following the Supreme Court verdict on the 2020 Election Petition, which reaffirmed the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the next biggest national interest event will take place on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The State of the Nation Address to be delivered by the president - the first for the year, will come off this coming Tuesday, in line with the constitutional requirement of the Office to the nation.



He will do so, as is the fashion, before Parliament, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, announced.



Subsequently on Friday, March 12, 2021, the financial statement and budget of the Government of Ghana for the year 2021 would be read.

But, due to the inability of the Finance minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, to return on time from his two weeks medical leave in the United States to deliver the statement, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is considering three persons.



They are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; and Food and Agriculture minister, Dr. Owusu-Afriyie Akoto.