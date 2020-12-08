End of polls: Suspicion of rigging after black out across Kumasi

File photo : Blackout

There is a total blackout in parts of the country shortly after the close of polls yesterday.

This widespread power cut which were recorded in Kumasi spanned across Asokwa, Kwadaso, Ayigya and Bantama and is causing suspicion of attempted rigging by the New Patriotic Party.



While others think the blackout is as a result of a heavy downpour which triggered some of the power feeders in the region to go off, those close to the political players in the region believe there is an unseen hand that might have plunged the regional darkness.



Residents who The Herald spoke to say it is quite unusual since there has not been a massive blackout in a long time.

There were reports of power outages in Cape Coast and parts of the Volta region too.



These are raising further suspicions of hidden plans by the NPP to tamper with the ongoing results which are being counted.