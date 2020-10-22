#EndSARS: Ghana is sitting on a time bomb - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disclosed that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb waiting to explode.

Sammy Gyamfi’s submission comes following opinions that Ghana may experience its version of an #ENDSARS protest in Ghana.



Tens of thousands of Nigerian youth have taken to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality. The West African country on October 20, 2020, recorded violent attacks leading to multiple deaths and injuries in Lagos.



But making his submissions on the #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria, the NDC’s Communications Director noted that Ghana risks experiencing a similar occurrence if politicians fail to address the needs of the youth.



“For me what we must learn from this incident in Nigeria is that we also have our own ticking time bomb waiting to explode and that is the issue of high unemployment situation in the country and the inequality gap between the rich and the poor in this country,” Sammy Gyamfi said on the Good Morning Show on Metro TV on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He added, “It is an issue that can potentially, one day degenerate into what we are seeing Nigeria in Ghana if we do not manage it well.”



The NDC’s Communications Director went on to say, “as politicians irrespective of our political affiliations, we must begin to take concrete actions to create sustainable jobs for our people and make sure we improve their living either than that we are all endangered species.”



He was confident that the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has the solutions to avert such an occurrence in Ghana.



“For me, I’m excited that our leader, Dr. John Dramani Mahama has decided to buy the bullets so that Ghana can avert the situation by dealing with the problems of unemployment once and for all. A minimum of 1 million jobs will be provided under the NDC’s next government,” Sammy Gyamfi said.