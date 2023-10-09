Endorse me for Election 2024 — Dr Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates for the November 4 presidential primaries to endorse him to lead the Party in election 2024.

The Vice President said he had the track record and the ability to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama to ensure the NPP’s victory.



Dr Bawumia is one of the four aspirants vying to lead the NPP in next year’s election.



He said he knew Mr Mahama very well and was ready to contest and defeat him for monumental victory for the NPP.



The Vice President made the appeal when he addressed the about 1,300 delegates in the Sunyani East Constituency at a meeting to canvas for their votes.



The NPP has set November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the Party for the general election next year.

Other aspirants in the race are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Ashanti Mampong.



Touting his achievements in government, the Vice President mentioned the one-constituency-one ambulance policy, Agenda 111 hospital projects, Gold for Oil policy, the Drone Delivery Project, as well as the national digitalisation drive among other policies and social intervention programmes, which put the NPP ahead of the NDC.



He threw a challenge to former President Mahama to outline any legacy he had left in his 30 years of politics from an Assembly member to MP, a Deputy Minister to Minister, and Vice President to President.



The November 4 polls, Dr Bawumia indicated, was an internal affair, and asked the delegates and all party members to be decorous in their campaign, avoid personality attacks and insults to ensure unity and a formidable front to win election 2024.