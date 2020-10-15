Engineer predicts mudslide at some parts of Accra-Weija

Some parts of Weija in the Greater Accra Region

A road and building consultant, Ing. Abdulai Mahama, has predicted a likely mudslide along some parts of the Accra-Weija road in the Greater Accra Region.

This, he says, is due to the recent downpour which washes away parts of weathered rocks along the stretch of the road.



He noted that this will affect vehicular movements and buildings by the mudslide.



Speaking on Citi TV, he explained “We may still see silt coming down to a height that may be possibly more than a meter. And with a meter silt deposition across the road, no vehicle can go and that will take a longer time for movement of vehicles to be restored. Some vehicles may see the movement of those mudslides immediately as it starts but those houses that are very close cannot move, and they will be at the mercy of the mudslide”.

Weija is one area in the country usually affected by floods during the downpour, several hours of downpour submerged this part of the city.



There have been several calls by residents of Weija on the government to construct storm drains in the area to curb flooding.