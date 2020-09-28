Enough is enough, we won’t tolerate brutalities anymore – Western Togoland warns Ghana

File photo

Secessionist State of Western Togoland has warned Ghana to desist from perpetrating further atrocities on their supposed citizens in the Volta Region following last Friday’s disturbances in the area.

A press release purported to be from the Bureau of National Communications of the State of Western Togoland, the secessionists called on the President of Ghana to call his security agencies to order or risk their wrath.



“We wish to make it clear to the leadership of Ghana and her security agencies that enough is enough and the needless brutalities coupled with wanton disrespect for the fundamental human rights of the citizens of the Western Togoland has reached its apex,” the statement signed by the Director of Communications warned.



The statement added that the citizens of Western Togoland have a right to self-determination and Ghanaians must avoid playing politics with the matter.



