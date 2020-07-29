Politics

‘Enough of Mahama, no more trial and error’ – Evans Nimako

Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako

The New Patriotic Party has cautioned Ghanaians against any move of voting the National Democratic Congress back into power considering the abysmal performance of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, called on electorates to vote massively for the NPP come December 7 in order to retain the Akufo-Addo-led government.



The "Four more for Nana" mantra by the NPP is to ensure that their presidential candidate is given a second term in office. This, the ruling said, will ensure the completion of projects.



“It cannot be any trial and error again, enough of Mr. Mahama. We have to retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the seat of government. A leader who is God-fearing and has the will of the people at heart and cares for the vulnerable,” said the Director of Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako.



Mr. Nimako who was speaking on the back of the Electoral Commission's new policy of an online filing of nominations for all presidential and parliamentary candidates in this year's elections said the party had welcomed the innovative policy.

He again called on all party members to partake in the ongoing voters registration exercise in other to be able to partake in the December 7 elections.



“Go out and register so that they will be four more to do more for the people of Ghana to have the necessary development it deserves.”



Adding that: “The NPP urges its members across the country to move out there in their numbers whilst observing COVID-19 protocols and be registered and get their names unto the electoral roll to ensure that they retain New Patriotic Party”.



The voters registration exercise which began on June 30, 2020, is expected to end on August 6, 2020.

