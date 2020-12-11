Enough with your fake prophecies! – Vim Lady to Owusu Bempah, others

Vim Lady Afia Pokuaa

Ace broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady has asked Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Rev Owusu Bempah and Prophet Badu Kobi to stop disturbing Ghanaians with fake prophecies.

These prophets made several predictions about the 2020 general elections with some saying the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was going to win with others saying the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was going to win.



Prophet Nigel and Owusu Bempah went as far as throwing verbal attacks at each other on live radio about who had more power and was made from God.

After Madam Jean Mensa announced Nana Akufo-Addo as the President-elect, Vim Lady of UTV fame warned the prophets to desist from making more prophesies.



She made this statement on Wednesday December 9th 2020 after the EC declared the results of the Presidential election.