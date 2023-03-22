20
Menu
News

Enskinment of Yagbonwura: Who was hooted at in Damango; Mahama, Jinapor or Bawumia?

Hooting At Damango Scene of the hooting in Damango

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-President John Dramani Mahama were in Damango, a suburb of the Savannah Region, for the enskinment of the new Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Also, present at the event were the parliamentarians for the Savannah Region, including the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor and his brother the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor.

Social media users, reacting to a viral video from the event, are saying that former President Mahama was booed at his own home region. But who exactly were the jeers aimed at?

The viral video which has been sighted by GhanaWeb showed a section of the crowd at the event hooting as Mahama was descending from the stage, he was on together with other dignitaries including Vice President Dr Bawumia and the Jinapor brothers, to address the crowd.

The persons who were hooting, even though were a small section of the crowd, could be seen clapping and screaming “away, away, away”.

It is not clear why the jeering started but the MP for the Damango could be seen urging the crowd to remain calm.

The hooting stopped and the former president delivered his address amid cheers and applause from the crowd.

His address was followed by that of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

View videos from the incident plus some social media posts shared on it below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



IB/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: