Enthusiasm for NPP, Akufo-Addo in Upper East massive – Bawumia observes

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The enthusiasm of residents of the Upper East Region for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has increased compared to what was witnessed in 2016.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who made this observation, said residents are not only receptive of the party but also are more enthusiastic towards it



“The people of the Upper East have always been receptive and warm towards me. I see a little more enthusiasm for the party, for Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo and for myself this time around and I can understand it because of what we have done as a government in the last four years” he revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



On the reason for this change, he said the people have realized that the NPP after 2016 has performed quite well and not promising unlike was the case in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

“When I was campaigning as running mate in 2008, 2012 and 2016 it was largely based on promises about God willing what we are able to do and I think a lot of people may have been sceptical. As you know we ended up with 3 seats out of 15 in the Upper East Region. This wasn’t our stronghold so maybe it means our message didn’t quite well get accepted in 2016. When you look at what has been accomplished in the Region, for example, I was in Builsa South and you look at Builsa South and you will see the increase in Rice Production under the Planting for Food and Jobs".



"Massive increase, we have had almost 2,000 hectors under cultivation of rice and you have has two rice processing mills, you have major projects…it was very interesting that we have 57 polling stations in Builsa South and there is no polling station a project has not taken place. Some polling stations have had two projects in the last four years".



"When I talked to the Chief of Kanjarga, he was very effusive in his praise. One village one Dam, Boreholes, School blocks, So many things they have not seen these years. That is what I think is part of the enthusiasm we are seeing for the NPP. We are optimistic and we will put our positive message forward. We are looking at we have delivered for the people”