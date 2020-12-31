Errors in Mahama’s election petition not fatal – Dafeamekpor

MP for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The errors in the election petition filed by Former President John Dramani Mahama against the Electoral Commission (EC) are not grievous, Member of Parliament for South Danyi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said.

He described the mistakes are as clerical errors that do not affect the substance of the matter.



The petition Mr Mahama filed, among other reliefs, seeks a rerun of the presidential elections, asking the Court for an order to restrain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, from holding himself out as President-elect.



But the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized the petition said the petition was full of errors and empty.



A statement by Communications of the NPP Yaw Buaben Asamoa said “no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.



“It is quite curious that John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer and Petitioner, who grounds his Petition on supposed errors made by the Electoral Commission, has himself submitted a Petition fraught with errors, including requesting a run-off between himself and the Electoral Commission.



“It is also unfortunate that even after filing the Petition in court, the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama continues to incite supporters to pour onto the streets to cause chaos and anarchy.

But in a tweet Mr Dafeamekpor said “We must not allow the NPP to set the tone. The errors being spoken about are not fatal and all practicing lawyers know that we make these mistakes all the time. It is clerical and not fatal. It’s remediable even in open Court.



“it’s inter-positional. So let’s get to the substance.”



Meanwhile, Mahama has assured the people of Ghana that he cherishes the peace of the country therefore, he will not act in any way to destroy it.



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he loves Ghana and all the people.



Mr Mahama said he refused to accept the results of the 2020 elections because of his principles.



Addressing the nation on Wednesday December 30 after he filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the polls, Mr Mahama said “Increasingly, many of us who are trying to understand how the electoral commission arrived at the results of this last elections are being advised to forego the issues in the interest of peace.

“We are being reminded that Ghanaians are a peace loving people and Ghana unlike many other nations on our dear continent of Africa have not succumbed to war or been plagued with violence.



“As a former president of Ghana , a county that I loved dearly , I am here to assure you that I know what it is to act in the interest of peace . I have always done so without reservation or hesitation. I know what it is to contest an election and to have the good people of this country choose my opponent to serve as their next president .



“I know what it is to concede. I have done so before. In 2016 when the elections was not called in my favor, I conceded. I concede in a congratulatory call to my opponent and then moved on after that, I concede in a public address to the good people of Ghana. I conceded not simply in the interest of peace and democracy but because I respect the will of the people. I did then and I still do now .



“So when I say that I will not concede this election, please know that I am not taking this decision lightly. I understand that it is not because of a desire for power, but because of dedication to principle and commitment to democracy.”