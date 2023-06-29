Errors of law: Gyakye Quayson appeals High Court daily trial order at Court of Appeal

James Gyakye Quayson with his lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata | File photo

Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson has filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal, Criminal Division challenging the daily trial order made by High Court judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh.

To ensure that MP-elect Gyakye Quayson gets a fair trial in the criminal case he is facing, his lawyers have filed an application for Stay of Proceedings pending the determination of his appeal on grounds of several errors of law committed by the trial judge which breached Quayson’s right to a fair trial.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.

Read attached the court filings for stay of proceedings pending appeal:











Listen to the track below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA