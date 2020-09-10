Politics

Eschew ethnocentric statements that can spark violence – Christian Council to politicians

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has noted that the use of intemperate language by politicians ahead of this year’s elections is on the increase.

The body has, therefore, asked all politicians to be decorous in their language as they engage in political discussions ahead of the polls on December 7.



A statement signed by Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Chairman of the Council, on Thursday, September 10 said the Council at its Executive Committee (ExCo) meeting held on Tuesday observed “that our country’s political discourse is still replete with insults and provocative statements and disrespect for one another”.



“This is unfortunate and detrimental to the sustainable peace and development of the country".

“As Christian leaders, we uphold the dignity of all citizens of Ghana as people created in the image of the likeness of God (Genesis 1:27) and therefore, condemn abusive and divisive politics in our country.”



The statement further indicated that the CCG believes that decency and respect for one another must be the foundation of Ghana’s democracy.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.