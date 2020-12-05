Ethnic politics, others identified as local threats to election 2020

National Commission for Civic Education

Youth Political Party Activists in the Wa West District have identified ethnicity, the partisanship of Chiefs, the fear of rigging and vote-buying as some of the local threats to the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections.

The youth, therefore, called on politicians and Chiefs to desist from perpetuating the threatening acts to ensure the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections to consolidate Ghana’s democratic credentials.



The Youth Political Party Activists expressed these concerns during an engagement with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on the role of the youth in ensuring peace during the December 7 Elections.



On the issues that divide Ghanaians as a people, the youth identified among others party politics, religion, chieftaincy and ethnicity, calling on authorities to take measures to address them for sustained peace.



Touching on their role in ensuring peace during the elections, the youth pledged not to allow themselves to be used by politicians or any other person to foment trouble, adding they would also play the role of peace ambassadors.



Madam Patience Sally Kumah, the Regional Director of NCCE called on political parties to observe the Code of Conduct for Political Parties, adding in doing so they would be contributing significantly to the peaceful conduct of the elections.



She cautioned them not to beat war drums on political platforms, on the media and equally refrain from the use of abusive language and acts such as defacing and Politics Election Threats for Political Parties, adding in doing so they would be contributing significantly to the peaceful conduct of the elections.

She cautioned them not to beat war drums on political platforms, on the media and must equally refrain from the use of abusive language and acts such as defacing and removing political opponents’ posters.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Alexander Tang, the Wa West District Police Commander called on the public to respect the Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491) when organizing events in order to avoid having problems with the police.



Madam Prudence Konkuri, an Official of the Electoral Commission (EC) mentioned attempts by an individual to vote more than once, dropping of foreign materials into the ballot box, obstructing the electoral process, and taking offensive weapons to the registration/voting centre as some of the electoral offences to be avoided.



Mr Nurideen Mumuni, the NCCE Officer in Charge of Wa West District said the essence of the one-day engagement was to raise awareness on the role of the youth in ensuring peaceful elections and increase commitment by youth political party activists to tolerance and peaceful co-existence.



He cautioned participants not to take the law into their hands, but always refer their grievances to the District Inter-Party Dialogue Committee and other relevant state institutions for redress.



Mr Nurideen acknowledged the European Union for financial support.