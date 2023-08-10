Eugene Arhin files nomination to contest NPP Awutu Senya West parliamentary primaries

Arhin filed his nomination on Wednesday, August 9, at the party’s constituency office

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has successfully filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Awutu Senya West constituency.

Mr Arhin amid massive party faithful filed his nomination on Wednesday, August 9, at the party’s constituency office.



In a subsequent post on Facebook on Thursday, August 10, said the support he has received from the constituents is massive and will not disappoint them.



According to him, he is overwhelmed by the support and has thus assured the delegates of the party of his utmost commitment towards the course.



“Yesterday, 9th August 2023, I successfully filed my nomination forms to contest the NPP Parliamentary Primaries in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.”



“I was overwhelmed by the show of support for my candidature by the rank and file of the Party in the constituency, which can only spur me on to victory in the primaries and, God willing, in the parliamentary election on 7th December 2024.”

He added that he is focused at reclaiming the dear for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The quest to turn Awutu Senya West BLUE has commenced,” he concluded.



The NPP shall hold its parliamentary primaries from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023, for the Orphan Constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.



Orphan constituencies are constituencies the party currently does not have a sitting Member of Parliament (MP).



