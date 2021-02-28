Even Billy goats don’t lust after their fellow billy goats – Dr. Otchere-Ankrah fires gays

Lecturer with the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Lecturer with the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has attacked the behavior of homosexuals while likening their mode of thinking and characteristics as human beings to animals

“It is sad, sickening and worrisome that a man will prefer having anal sex. At my current age, I have never seen a male goat having sex with another male goat neither have I also never witness a goat chasing a sheep for sex”, he fumed on Accra-based Peace FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



There is growing pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come out and declare the position of his government on the highly polarized issue of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in Ghana



According to Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, some people became lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders among others following peer pressure while they were in school.

The LGBT group organised a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



But Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah believes that other factors including poverty is the reason some persons were initiated into homosexuality



“Poverty, lack of parental control and influence of friends are also contributing to homosexuality in Ghana. I am a lecturer and I am telling you this for a fact”, he told host, Nana Yaw Kesse during panel discussion.