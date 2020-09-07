Politics

Even NDC hasn't yet launched their manifesto - Ivor Greenstreet on CPP's delay

Flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said the party is taking steps towards the outdooring of its manifesto ahead of the 2020 elections.

Though delayed, the party believes they are not alone as even the biggest opposition party; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still yet to outdoor its manifesto months after they acclaimed their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



“Of course, the biggest opposition party who elected their flagbearer a long time ago, they haven’t even brought theirs.



“They have brought no policies except recently talking about a few policies where they are presenting to the people of Ghana, and this is a party which has been in government before, so what were they doing for three years?” he quizzed.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s ‘Election Desk’ programme, Mr. Greenstreet was emphatic about the CPP’s plans to launch their manifesto and subsequently select a running mate for the upcoming race.



The new set of executives who were elected on Saturday, August 22, 2020, he is confident, will successfully roll out strong and strategic policies for the Ghanaian populace within a few weeks.



“We have internal research committees, political affairs committee and they’ve been doing some of this work but now that a new leadership has been elected, they are going to present the manifesto to the people of Ghana.

“Obviously we can’t wait till December, so we’ll come out immediately with our policies and programs so that within the next two weeks we can come out clearly with our position on various issues.”



“Clearly we have to plan schedules and dates for various activities; running mate, manifesto, and rolling out of this proposal of ‘A vote for CPP is a vote for yourself’, and key policy statements that we’ll have to come out with,” he further added.



The 2-time CPP Flagbearer also noted that Coronavirus had affected the pace of work for the party but was optimistic that the new team will work against the clock to facilitate work.



“Because we are behind time with COVID and all, we will have to do them quicker, work harder and faster. Fortunately, there already exists a foundation of work that exists already that we can draw from.”





