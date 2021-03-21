Even if Domelevo’s allegiance was to the devil, his work benefitted Ghana greatly - NDC MP

Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has taken President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners for claiming that the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo’s allegiance was to former President John Dramani Mahama and not the country.

The legislator was responding to the 21-page response from the President to civil society organizations who have slammed the President for chasing the former Auditor-General out of office.



President Akufo-Addo in his response to concerns raised by the CSOs suggested that the former Auditor-General executed his job in allegiance to former President John Dramani Mahama and not to the nation.



In a 21-page open letter dated March 19, 2021, signed and issued by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that events leading to the selection of Mr Domelevo for the role leave much to be desired as far as the motive of former President John Mahama who appointed him was concerned.



“…The former President had consulted the Council of State on appointing Dr Felix Kwame Aveh as Auditor-General. it is also clear that the consultation process was sone before the December 7 2016 elections.



Mr Domelevo was not the intended Auditor-General prior to the election of December 7 2016. Dr Felix Kwame Aveh was the Auditor-General that former President Mahama intended to appoint if he had won the election of December 7 2016. But he lost the election. Indeed, in notifying the Council of State of the reason why former President Mahama was seeking to replace Dr Aveh, the then Chief of Staff stated that “the change is as a result of some unforeseen developments.”



“It is fair to conclude that the unforeseen developments” was no other development but the painful loss of the election on December 7, 2016.

“After losing the election, it became necessary for former President Mahama to change his nomination for Auditor-General, with the sole aim of saddling the then-President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, with an Auditor General whose allegiance was to former President Mahama, instead of the nation,” the letter said.



But reacting to the letter, Dr. Apaak stated that even if Mr. Domelevo’s allegiance was to the devil, his work was far superior to any other Auditor-General we have seen in the country.



He posited that the President chased Mr. Dolevo out because he refused to overlook acts of corruption and do things to favour the government.



He added that Mr. Domelevo was in the process of exposing more ”gargantuan corruption” by this administration.



”Even if Domelevo owed allegiance to the Devil himself, his work benefitted Ghana greatly. NADAA got rid of him because he refused to overlook acts of corruption. He exposed and was set to expose even more gargantuan acts of corruption under his watch!”



Dr. Apaak was of the view Ghanaians have finally concluded the President is not serious about fighting corruption but rather a President who endorses and hate people who are against corruption.