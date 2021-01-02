Even if nobody voted for Akufo-Addo, angels would’ve descended to vote - Owusu Bempah

Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah says President Akufo-Addo would have still won the December 7 elections even if electorates had decided not to vote at all.

His revelation rubbishing claims by the opposition NDC that the elections were rigged.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo will complete his four-year tenure to the glory of God despite the evil machinations by some unseen hands against him.



In his first prophesy delivered at the 31st December watch night, Rev. Owusu Bempah said “even if nobody had voted, Nana Addo would still have won the elections. God will have sent his angels to vote for him. This is my first prophesy, please write it down”.



“I saw the Supreme Court building, write down the date [he told the congregation]…it will happen as I have prophesied. I saw sparkling stars on the building of the Supreme Court, and the Lord took me into the Supreme Court room. This is not politics or prayer like I interceded for President Trump, this is prophesy”, he further said.



Continuing, the controversial man of God said “all what I saw was a paper that was lying down with NDC written on it, immediately I saw the paper flying and moving within the Supreme Court room. All of a sudden I saw the paper burning into ashes. I heard the Lord telling me that I installed Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic of Ghana and that the Supreme Court cannot change the mind and the plan of He God.”

He advised the NDC to withdraw the case from the court because they will waste money and precious time and will still be thrown out.



“So, if NDC will listen to him and refrain from exhibiting hatred against Owusu Bempah, they [NDC] should withdraw the election petition case because they will lose and waste their money”, he pointed out.



“The case they will realised that they shouldn’t have gone to the Supreme Court. I’m speak under the unction of the Lord that says the case will not reach anywhere”, he added.







