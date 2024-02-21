Even if you are given Akufo-Addo’s salary, it won’t be enough – Hawa Koomson's reply to a nurse

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has urged the general public to remain positive despite the economic challenges in the country.
Speaking in an interview on Onua TV's morning show on February 20, 2024, Hawa Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, said that even though the economy is in a bad place, Ghana is way better off than many other countries in the world.
While reacting to a comment by a nurse who was lamenting her insufficient salary, the minister indicated that such a complaint was due to the health practitioner's needs.
She explained that even if the nurse's salary increases, it would still not be sufficient for her because her needs would equally increase.
"… as a Member of Parliament and where I reside, Kasoa, I know what is in the system. But when you compare Ghana to other countries, Ghana is doing far better. Let us not paint a picture to the world that indicates that Ghana has been destroyed completely.
"One woman, a nurse, is saying that the government should come for her money… I thank her. It is true, I know that the money is not enough, but Nana Yaa (the host of the show), even if we give her the money of Nana Addo, it would not be sufficient for her," the minister said.
She added, "If we swap and give this nurse Nana Addo's salary, that money would not be sufficient for her. Because the more she gets the money, the higher her priority, the higher her needs."
Watch the MP's remarks in the video below (from 1:40):
If you think rent is expensive in Ghana, go to Canada and see – Hawa Koomson#OnuaFM #YεnNsεmpa pic.twitter.com/H2SnPCjqMB— Onua FM (@onua951fm) February 20, 2024
