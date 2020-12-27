Even if you didn’t vote for me, I will fulfil your interests – Akufo-Addo

The President-elect delivering a short speech at the thanksgiving ceremony

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promised to represent the interests of all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations following his victory in the keenly contested presidential polls on December 7, 2020.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, December 27, 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the majority of Ghanaians who exhibited confidence in his leadership and thus voted to retain him.



“I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in our leadership of the nation, especially the over 6.7 million who voted for me.



“But in singling them out, I also want to assure the 6.2 million who did not vote for me that I will have their interests at heart and mind in all that I do,” he said.



Touching on the theme of the thanksgiving ceremony, “Ebenezer thus far the Lord has helped us; for the battle is the lord's", Nana Akufo-Addo said it fits perfectly into the NPP’s constant theme ahead of the 2020 election.



“It has been a constant theme of our work that the battle is the Lord’s. So today we have the opportunity to give him thanks for making it possible for this victory for the NPP and also for continuing to secure the peace of our country,” he said.

He added: “I want to thank the clergy who have participated in today’s ceremony and for the clergy who, over the last four years, continue to pray for the peace of our nation and the success of our government.”



He also thanked the volunteers and party executives at all levels for helping to NPP’s 2020 election victory possible.



He said the election victory tasks the governing NPP to recommit to upholding the tenets of democracy and development of Ghana.



“This is a tall task but it is a task that has been at the centre of the noble political tradition who which we belong. And it is one that calls us to duty, to service, and to sacrifice.



“We have to take the lead in bringing into fruition the main teaching of this election: which is that all persons of goodwill, no matter their political affiliation, have to work together to secure the peace prosperity, and progress of our nation,” he stressed.

He promised that for his part, he will spare no effort to ensure that the institutions of state and Ghana’s democratic engagement are not disturbed.







