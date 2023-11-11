'Even twins have their own separate visions' - Kofi Tonto backs Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Government spokesperson, Kofi Tonto, has backed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's claim that he has his own vision for Ghana, hence calling for the votes of the Ghanaian electorates in the 2024 elections.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, delivering his victory speech after being elected to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party hoping to break the eight-year governance cycle, promised Ghanaians he is coming aboard with his own clear vision and priorities to improve their lives.



"I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty," Dr. Bawumia said.



He let Ghanaians in on his vision stating "My vision is to build an inclusive, food self-sufficient, data-driven and systems based nation that will fully participate in the global digital revolution to solve our problems and also usher in a golden age of benefits from our natural resources".



He added "I want to lead a nation that improves and unleashes the talents of our youth and offers good jobs with good pay, and sustainable growth with macroeconomic discipline".

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kofi Tonto congratulated Dr Bawumia on his victory and commended him for taking steps to unify the party following the acrimonious dispute that existed prior to the elections.



He also believed it was a step in the right direction for Dr. Bawumia to take his own path despite being the Vice President of the Republic, so equally blamed for the economic woes under President Nana Addo's administration.



Kofi Tonto noted that though Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is part of the current administration, he, however, as a human, has his own vision apart from the president's.



"Even twins born from the same womb have their own visions. It's the same way that married woman and man have their own vision and this is the same way that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also has his own vision for Ghanaians," he asserted.