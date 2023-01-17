Every household in Ghana will get ‘family support – NDC aspiring candidate

Ernest Kwaku Kobea , NDC Aspiring presidential Candidate

Ernest Kwaku Kobea, an aspiring presidential candidate and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to run a government that will ensure economic stability.

Kwaku Kobea said that Ghana needs a leader committed to rolling out policies that will reduce poverty and provide opportunities for all.



He said there are several nuisance taxes that would be scrapped if he is elected president of Ghana.



He is also pledging family allowance dubbed ‘family support’ to ensure that families survive.



Kwaku Kobea stated that he is the only candidate with the necessary qualifications to lead the country.

“It is my heart’s desire to build a new Ghana through the NDC so that Ghanaians will be proud to stay at home and work to make the country better. I want to ensure that every Ghanaian worker receives a higher wage and is paid on a weekly basis. I would also make certain that every family receives family support every month. I will stop wastage, be prudent, and fight corruption.



“I have a number of ideas and policies that I believe will help Ghana become a better country,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has shot down claims that he hates former President John Dramani Mahama, hence the reason he wants to contest the primaries.



He said the former president has had an opportunity to be president and should allow others to take the baton and represent the NDC in the 2024 polls.