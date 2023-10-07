Except Asenso, all Ashanti ministerial slots were decided in my house - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed ministerial slots for Ashanti Regional appointees were prepared at his residence in Accra.

He made this revelation during an interview on Starr FM on October 5, 2023.



"Some of them I fought for them to get the ministerial appointment, today, let me take the opportunity to challenge Wontumi to come out if I am lying because my witness is Edward Boateng.



"With the exception of Asenso, every minister in the Ashanti region, the list was done in my house,” he said.



He emphasized that his intention was not to insult anyone but to reveal the truth behind the ministerial appointments.



He continued, "Now you ask the question why did Wontumi bring the list from Kumasi to my house at Movenpick, and my witness is Edward Boateng? The three of us, and I was directing: put this one here, put this one also here, and so on and so forth,” he added.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament added that he was the first person to report to the president to confirm the said list of ministerial appointments before the Ashanti regional chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiko popularly known as Chairman Wontumi followed up.

“And I went first to tell the president that these are, you know, the list. Then Wontumi also went there,” he added.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



