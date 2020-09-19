Expect heavy rains this weekend – Meteorological Agency warns

File photo of floods after heavy rains.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has predicted heavy rains on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, 2020, in parts of the country.

According to the GMA, the Southern and Northern sectors will be the most affected.



Head of Forecast and Analysis at GMA, Felicity Ahafianyo, gave the forecast on the state broadcaster, GBC radio.



“People should take precautions; we are not calling for them to panic. This is just the normal rain that we normally experience,” she said.



The GMA forecaster also advised residents in low lying areas to relocate to avoid deaths and destructions.

Madam Ahafianyo said the agency is monitoring the system to identify specific areas that will be hard hit to issue a warning accordingly.



For the northern parts of the country, she said the heavy rains will persist for some time before subsiding.









