Expectations ahead of NPP manifesto launch: 2016 promises will be ‘rehashed’- Educationist

Educationist and Lecturer at the University of Education Winneba, Dr.Ahmed Jinapor has anticipated that the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 manifesto to be launched tomorrow will be a “rehash” of its 2016 promises.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show, he backed his point by explaining that it will be the reasonable thing to do, as some of the promises have not been fulfilled.



“It is acknowledged by the Vice President that not all the promises were fulfilled. And that is why he graded the NPP to be seventy-eight percent (78%). So I will not be surprised if some of these promises are going to be rehashed and reiterated. For instance, the One District, One Factory project is an ongoing project. I don’t think they will put in their manifesto that we are going to have another One District, One Factory project because I don’t know how it is going to work”.



Among other things, he says that he expects the NPP to address the issue of the double-track system in its manifesto. “When it comes to education, one problem we have is the double-track system. I think that if they can fast track the end of the double-track system, it will be very good. You need to build a lot of infrastructure at the secondary level. That said, you will also have to look at how it will go up to the tertiary level. It means you will have to expand the infrastructure at the tertiary level”, he added.

Dr.Jinapor was of the view that in 2016, the NPP was daring when it came to the promises they made in their manifesto. He noted that while there were concerns about how these projects were going to be funded, Ghanaians voted for the NPP because the party “professed a better alternative and the Ghanaian people bought into it”.



The New Patriotic Party is set to launch their manifesto for the 2020 general elections on Saturday, August 22.



The event which will take place at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region will be hosted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

