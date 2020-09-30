Expedite actions against secessionists – Small Arms Commission tells govt

Board Chairman of National Commission on Small and Light Arms, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso

Board Chairman of the National Commission on Small and Light Arms, Rev Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, has called for swift actions to be taken against the secessionists who besieged Juapong last Friday.

A statement he issued on Wednesday, September 30 commended the security for being able to retrieve the weapons that were stolen from the Aveyime Police station by the group.



“We call on the security agencies and the authorities to expedite actions in fashioning out a lasting solution to this unfortunate situation before it is too late. We believe that the security agencies would continue to perform their duties with the requisite professionalism and ensure high alertness in keeping the Volta region and its citizens safe.



“We also urge the secessionist group to use all lawful avenues available in seeking redress to whatever grievances they might have for a win\win situation. This is because resorting to violence makes all of us losers.



“In fact, armed violence or any form of violence would rather worsen the situation than advance their course.



“Meanwhile the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons commends the security agencies following the intelligence work which led to the discovery of the Police weapons taken from the Aveyime Police Station by the secessionist.”

The group, after blocking major entry points in the Volta Region, attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized 10 AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured some officers.







The group, subsequently, blocked major roads to the Region and burnt car tyres.



However, a joint police-cum-military enforcement team rescued the police officers who were held hostage.

So far, 31 members of the secessionist group were arrested and, subsequently, airlifted to Accra and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.







One person died and several others sustained various degrees of injury during the exchange of fire between the security agencies and the secessionist group.



