Explain things to Ghanaians and stop the COVID, Ukraine blame - Obiri Boahen on steps to 'Breaking the 8'

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

A former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says leadership must focus on making the NPP more attractive ahead of the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

He sounded optimistic that their new flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia could pull strings but warned that overcomplacency can mar their quest to ‘Break the 8’.



“I am extremely happy my candidate has won, but it still affect the fact that we have a lot of work to do as a party,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



"...We can hold discussions with the people, explain one or two things and the people will understand, but everything is COVID, Ukraine... COVID, Ukraine... " he stated.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen further noted that the party needs a massive restructuring if it aims to win the presidential election.



