Expose all machinations of our opponents – NDC prays to God as it declares nationwide prayer

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a nationwide declaration of prayer, fasting and thanksgiving from Thursday 3rd December to Saturday 5th December 2020 to God Almighty for His goodness and mercies towards the December 7 General Elections and the last month to the end of the year 2020.

According to the party, this follows the earlier call on and declaration of Prayer and Fasting period by the Christian Community and a Special Prayer by the Muslim Community in Ghana in the month of October.



“Knowing very well that God’s Divine Intervention manifests in the affairs of mankind and as we inch towards a very crucial and concluding stage of the electioneering process, it is imperative that as a Party, we call once again for God’s intervention to buttress our hard work and determination to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 General Elections, to the Glory of God Almighty."

“This period of Prayer, Fasting and Thanksgiving will be climaxed by the offer of Special Service on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 2020, by the Muslim and Christian Community respectively."



“Furthermore, the Party respectfully urges and encourages all Members and Sympathizers to seek God Almighty’s Divine intervention, Favour and Blessings to grant the NDC Victory in the General Elections in few days to come, as well as to divinely expose all the machinations of our opponents,” a statement signed by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman said.