Expunging Gyakye Quayson's name: Speaker seeks clarity from Supreme Court

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has called on the Supreme Court to clarify the order to expunge the name of former MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson from the house’s records.

This comes after some Members of Parliament raised concerns about how they are required to carry out the Supreme Court ruling.



The Members of Parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, argued on the floor of parliament that there is no clear path for such implementation in the house’s standing orders, hence, the need for lucidity.



The Speaker in reaction, added that the concerns raised by the MPs were clear evidence for the need for clarification from the Supreme Court.



“What has just happened is strong evidence that there is a need for clarification. Don’t forget that the order is predicated on a number of declaratory rulings by the court, it was not given in isolation. There were four earlier declaratory judgements before the order came as the fifth. The other declaratory judgements said the election of the member was unconstitutional. As a result of that, it was null and void and of no effect.



“The order did not say the Speaker should expunge [his name]. It did not say any Member of Parliament or Clerk should expunge [the name], it says the institution called Parliament. So that institution must carry out the order. The only way the institution can carry out the order is for the institution to reason together. And that is only done in a sitting where the opportunity is given to members to think through it.



“I don’t want to assume powers that are not clearly spelt out in any law. So I did indicate and mentioned to some members of the Supreme Court that there is a need for clarification,” Bagbin said.

The Supreme Court of Ghana, on May 17, 2023, ordered the Parliament of Ghana to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



The apex court of the land ruled that Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election 2020 in the Michael Ankomah Nimfah vs James Gyakye Quayson case.



According to the court, the ousted Assin North MP failed to prove that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship when he filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 general elections.



ABJ/



ABJ/SEA